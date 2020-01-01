'I want to reach new heights' - Cameroon's Niyolle dreams big after scoring start for Minsk

The Cameroonian has revealed her dreams with the Belarusian club for the 2020 season after scoring in her first game of the season

Cameroon international Alvina Niyolle says she is eager to bang more goals to propel her Belarusian side Minsk to domestic and continental successes this season.

The Indomitable Lionesses star scored once in 16 matches to help Vyacheslav Grigoro's team to a seventh Belarusian Women's Championship title last season.

The 25-year-old lasted the duration at the Minsk Stadium on Friday and netted her team's fourth goal of the match in the 33rd minute against Dnepr - matching her scoring record in 2019.

Having made a positive start to her fifth season campaign in Belarus, the defender is excited about her opening day impact and eager to deliver more goals.

More teams

"The scoreline may flatter some of those who did not watch the game but truly it was a difficult game for us," Niyolle told Kick442.

"They made it difficult for us but in particular phases of the game, we employed our experience to our good. The goal makes the start more beautiful for me.

Article continues below

"This season is a special one for me, I have been here for four years, which makes me one of the experienced players here.

"So I want to take more responsibility this year and scoring more goals as a defender is one of the new targets for this season.

"I want to reach new heights this year. I dedicate my goal and the victory to families that have lost their loved ones and the medical practitioners giving their all in the fight against the coronavirus."



The win keeps reigning champions Minsk at the summit on goal difference with three points and 10 goals and they will travel to face Bostor on May 10.