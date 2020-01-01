'I want to learn another language' - Vertonghen hints at Tottenham exit

The Belgian defender says that he's received more interest due to the coronavirus crisis, as clubs look to sign players on free transfers

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has admitted he is open to leaving the club, saying the prospect of moving to another country and learning a new language appeals to him.

Vertonghen, who turns 33 on Friday, has been a key part of the north London club's squad since joining from Ajax in 2012.

The Belgium international has made 311 appearances for Tottenham, scoring 14 goals, but he has not been a regular starter since Jose Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs boss in November.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the 2019-20 campaign, Vertonghen says that his time at Tottenham could be nearing an end.

“I want to sign with the right club. It could be Spurs, or another club,” Vertonghen told Play Sports Kot.

“It must be a club with ambition. I want to play in Europe, as the national team is important for me.”

Vertonghen also admitted that he could favour a move away from England as he is keen to learn another language, with clubs in Spain and Italy reported to be interested

“I want to play in Europe and learn another language,” the defender said. “Spain and Italy are options. And the duration of the contract will also play a role."

he transfer market this summer is expected to be severely impacted by the coronavirus crisis, with most clubs unlikely to spend big due to the economic effects of the virus.

As clubs shy away from major investments on transfer fees, players whose contracts have expired like Vertonghen are likely to be in high demand.

Vertonghen recognised that he may have even more opportunities on the open market with clubs especially keen on free transfers.

“It might sound weird, but since the corona crisis there is more interest. I’m a free agent and some clubs might not have a lot of money," Vertonghen said.

Vertonghen has made 26 total appearances for Spurs in 2019-20, 25 of which have been as a starter.

Prior to the Premier League's hiatus due to the coronavirus crisis Tottenham were in eighth place in the table, seven points off Chelsea in fourth place.