Steven Gerrard couldn't resist having a sly dig at a post-match interviewer after his Aston Villa side fell 1-0 to Arsenal

A solitary goal from Bukayo Saka made the difference in Birmingham, with the Gunners strengthening their grip on fourth place.

Villa, meanwhile, are in ninth, and Gerrard was able to have a joke at journalist Des Kelly's expense despite being unhappy with how the Villans performed.

What has been said?

Speaking on Sky Sports, the jovial part of the interview went as follows:

Des Kelly: I don't think you got a shot on target until right at the death, there.

Steven Gerrard: Yeah, that is exactly how I described the game to you, though, is it not? Not good enough first half and then improved second half. We pushed at the end, got some good crosses in, created some more interesting moments, and I thought the performance was a lot more positive second half.

But well done for spotting that.

DK: [Laughs] Since April you've made a lot of progress, but you've lost to Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal - so there is still that gap that you have to close…

SG: Well done, Des, for recognising that. If you asked me that question, I would say the league does not lie and I'd say that Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man Utd, West Ham, Wolves, at the moment, are ahead of us for a reason and there's a gap and that is what we are striving to do. But if we want to take one of them places, we've got to be positive, got to believe in it, can't be indecisive, and we've got to go and grab it off them, we've got to believe what we're doing, to keep learning and get support from up above and grab it.

I do like the way you work those things out pretty quick.

DK: I think you're aggressive in the interview, and you should tell your players to do the same thing [laughs].

SG: I'll tell you what, I am in the interview, I am emotional, I care, I don't like getting beat and I actually thought your questions would be a little bit more better, in all honesty! No disrespect, Des, I am not making it personal. But you've just said to me there's a gap to Manchester United and City, blah blah blah and we know that. And you also said we had one shot on target towards the end of the game, that's how I described the game as well.

Des Kelly: Well, we both agree.

Steven Gerrard: Cheers, Des. All the best, fella.

Who do Villa face next?

Villa's next four games will be a tough ask as they take on Wolves, Tottenham, Liverpool, and Leicester.

Three of those four sides are above Villa in the table, while Leicester, currently in 12th, are just three points behind the Villans.

Gerrard will need to make complete use of his full range of managerial skills if he's to hope to come out of the upcoming difficult period without tumbling down the table.

