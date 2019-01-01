'I thought they were for me!' - Mount confused by Gomez's England boos

The young midfielder came off for the Liverpool centre-back as they qualified for the upcoming European Championship

Mason Mount thought that England’s fans were booing him - and not substitute Joe Gomez - as sections of the crowd at Wembley Stadium turned on the Liverpool defender during the win over Montenegro.

Gomez was targeted by supporters after he was involved in a spat with Raheem Sterling which left him with a scratch on his face and saw the Manchester City forward dropped for the Euro 2020 qualifying clash.

The fracas at St George's Park on Monday came as tensions were high following the pair clashing on the pitch at Anfield 24 hours earlier as Liverpool beat City 3-1 ahead of the international break.

Mount’s Chelsea will face Sterling’s City side upon the resumption of club football but he admits he was confused by the incident that played out on Thursday night.

“I thought they were booing me when I came off," Mount said. "It has gone now, everything has been worked out in the camp and now I think the focus goes on to the next game.

"We are a strong side together, we get together and stay together. So we will just focus on the next game.”

Tammy Abraham echoed Mount’s thoughts as he came off the bench to score his first international goal for England in the 7-0 rout.

“We had an incident today with Joe. We’re all England, players or fans, we need everyone to be together,” Abraham added. “At times like that we need fans to lift us up and help us, really. Going into tournaments like that, we need that.

“We said after the game that it was unacceptable. We don’t need that. He’s a great player. Things happen in football, things happen between team-mates. It’s just about dusting yourself off and moving on. As you can see, we’ve all moved on from the situation here. We’re thinking positive.”

England’s stars showed that they weren’t affected by an incident that became the focus in the lead up to their Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro.

Indeed, England ran out 7-0 winners and Mount was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet after being caught narrowly offside.

England captain Harry Kane got a hat-trick on the night which took him ahead of the likes of Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard and Sir Tom Finney in the all-time scoring charts on 31 goals.

And Chelsea academy graduate Mount says he is learning from the Spurs striker in the Three Lions camp ahead of a trip to face Kosovo on Sunday.

“He is so clinical in training," Mount added. "I find myself just watching him and thinking 'wow'. Every shot is going in the top corner - he is so clinical in training and so focused.

Article continues below

“He is a top, top player and to play with him and be around him, learning off him is the best thing as a young player coming up. He is brilliant for the squad and a top leader.

“We know what we have in the squad, we know we have competition and that is good because it keeps everyone on top of their game. The attacking threat is frightening going forward and on our day, we can score as many goals as we want.

“There are still things we can improve on and we are working hard to get better and better. That was the main thing, coming into the game we knew we needed a point, but a win was on our mind and we knew coming to Wembley for the 1000th game we could put on a big show and I thought we did that.”