'I prefer to stay with Barcelona' - De Jong responds to Manchester United transfer links

The Dutchman is a reported target for the Red Devils but he has no desire to leave his "dream club"

Frenkie de Jong has responded to the rumours linking him with a transfer to Manchester United, with the midfielder admitting that he would "prefer to stay with Barcelona".

De Jong moved to Barca from Ajax for £65 million ($82m) in 2019 and has since established himself as a key member of the squad, featuring in 139 games across all competitions.

The 25-year-old is under contract at Camp Nou until 2026, but it has been reported that the Blaugrana may be forced to sell him this summer as they continue to try and reduce their wage bill.

What has De Jong said about United's interest?

United have been tipped to close a deal for De Jong amid reports that Barca are prepared to let him go if they can recoup their initial investment in the midfielder.

De Jong has only managed to win one trophy in the form of the Copa Del Rey in his three years at Camp Nou, but has no regrets about joining the Spanish giants and would like to stay put for the foreseeable future.

Quizzed on the Red Devils' reported interest in his services, the Dutchman has told ESPN: "I prefer to stay with Barcelona.

"Barcelona is just my dream club. Also from a young age. I just said it too. I've never regretted my choice despite the fact that I had hoped for more in terms of prizes than I've achieved so far.

"But I have never regretted my choice."

Has De Jong spoken to Ten Hag?

United are thought to be in a strong position to sign De Jong after appointing former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as their new permanent manager.

The pair previously worked together at Johan Cruyff ArenA and it has been suggested that Ten Hag is eager to arrange a reunion at Old Trafford.

However, De Jong insists that he has not had any contact with his former manager or anyone else from the Manchester club.

"What I'm saying, there is absolutely nothing of an agreement or anything official. At the moment there is no question of it at all," the Netherlands international added.

"Not that I know of in any case. Or they must not have told me, but I don't think so."

