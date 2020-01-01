'I need to protect my family's future' - Rashford responds to article about Man Utd star's £2m 'luxury homes' investment

The England international forward has been angered at the manner in which his campaigning has been brought into his financial decisions

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has called out the Daily Mail for the manner in which it has reported his off-field investments.

While the 23-year-old striker has been in good form for the Old Trafford club this season, scoring seven times and laying on three more in 12 outings, his contribution off the field has also caught the headlines in 2020.

Rashford has spearheaded a campaign for free school meals, which has ensured that kids from disadvantaged backgrounds will be granted access to food throughout holiday periods until at least Easter 2021.

More teams

He has taken exception to the manner in which the Daily Mail has portrayed his property investments, with a headline reading: “What a result! Campaigning football star Marcus Rashford has bought five luxury homes worth more than £2 million.”

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

The young striker has been angered that his charity work has been cited in the report.

He took to Twitter to state: “Ok, so let’s address this. I’m 23. I came from little. I need to protect not just my future but my family’s too. To do that I made a decision at the beg of 2020 to start investing more in property. Please don’t run stories like this alongside refs to ‘campaigning’.”

Rashford was awarded an MBE for services to vulnerable children in the UK during Covid-19 in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list for his work that secured 1.3 million children the right to claim free school meals vouchers over England’s summer holidays.

Article continues below

Ok, so let’s address this. I’m 23. I came from little. I need to protect not just my future but my family’s too. To do that I made a decision at the beg of 2020 to start investing more in property. Please don’t run stories like this alongside refs to ‘campaigning’. pic.twitter.com/coqla2i19d — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) November 15, 2020

Speaking at that time, he said: "It's a nice moment for me personally but I feel like I'm still at the beginning of the journey that I set out to try to achieve.

"I think what I would like to do now that I'm in this position is just speak directly to the prime minister and really ask for the vouchers to be extended until at least October half-term because I think that's what the families need.

"Speaking to them and knowing how much they've been helped, and how much it's going to affect them if they don't have it, that's got to be my main focus now - to get that message across."