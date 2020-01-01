Real Kashmir 1-1 Punjab FC: Gnohere Krizo eqauliser help Snow Leopards earn a point against Warriors

Gnohere Krizo cancelled out Makhan Winkle Chothe's strike as Real Kashmir manage a draw at home....

Real Kashmir and Punjab FC played out a 1-1 draw in an I-League 2019-20 clash on Friday at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar.

Makhan Winkle Chothe broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 21st minute but Gnohere Krizo's equaliser int eh 61st minute sealed a point for the hosts.

David Robertson made three changes in the Real Kashmir starting lineup which lost 0-2 to Mohun Bagan in their last match. Altamash Sayed, Chesterpaul Lyngdoh and Gnohere Krizo replaced Farhan Ganie, Subhash Singh and Aaron Katebe.

Yan Law, on the other hand, made two changes in the Punjab FC lineup. Thoiba Singh and Girik Khosla replaced Munmun Lugun and Aser Dipanda.

It was an evenly contested game right from the beginning with both teams creating opportunities to score. But Punjab FC took the lead thanks to a strike from Makhan Winkle Chothe in the 21st minute.

The young attacker took advantage of confusion among the Real Kashmir defenders inside the box and netted the ball into the net.

The hosts started the second half in an attacking mode as they seemed desperate to pick up an early equaliser. They dominated proceedings in Punjab’s half and constantly kept the opposition defenders on their toes.

Their persistence in the attacking third paid off when Gnohere Krizo found the back of the net at the hour mark. The Ivory Coast forward received the ball at the edge of the box from Danilo Augusto’s mistimed back head. Krizo entered the box and scored past Kiran Limbu.

Real Kashmir continued to dominate ball possession after scoring the equaliser as they looked hungry for a winning goal. Punjab, on the other hand, brought in Aser Dipanda upfront in a bid to find their second goal.

Mason Robertson and Gnohere Krizo came close to score on a couple of occasions in the final 10 minutes of the match but the Punjab defenders did well to stop them.

The draw meant Both Punjab and Real Kashmir remained on the third and eighth position respectively.