I-League 2019-20: TRAU FC down Churchill Brothers 2-1

The I-League newbies subdued the Goan giants to break free from the mid-table cluster

TRAU FC beat Churchill Brothers 2-1 in a 2019-20 I-League tie at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Sunday.

Gerard Williams put TRAU ahead in the 15th minute. Radanfah Abu Bakr's (30') equalised before an own-goal by his own team-mate Jafar Mondal (55') allowed TRAU to secure the three points.

Bernardo Tavares made two changes to his first 11 as Vanlal Duatsanga and Aakash Sangwan made way for Israil Gurung and Lalkhawpuimawia. Dimitris Dimitriou made just one change for the visitors with Abhishek Das replacing Tanmoy Ghosh.

The home side did have a few surges in attack early on but it was TRAU who took the lead in the 15th minute when Williams snuck in on the far side of former Churchill player Denechandram Meitei after receiving the ball back from a short corner.

Churchill Brothers were pretty pegged in their own half for the next few minutes, but not until they converted from a set-piece as Abu Bakr rose heighest to nod in Israil Gurung's flagkick one bounce past rival goalkeeper Mithun Samanta at the half-hour mark.

However, even after conceding the equaliser, TRAU kept pressing the hosts into defending their goal while Naocha Singh also forced a save from Mondal on one occasion.

Less than 10 minutes in the second half, the side from Manipur were gifted the lead after confusion in the Churchill box following a Meitei corner where Mondal turned the ball in his own net in an attempt to tip the remains of a half clearance by Abu Bakr over the bar.

Joseph Olaleye could have well sealed the win in the last 10 minutes of regulation time after Meitei was once again in the thick of the action with a cut back pass from the left, but the TRAU substitute side-footed his shot wide despite being afforded the space.

The win takes the visitors third with 11 points from eight games in their kitty, leaving Churchill Brothers fourth with 10 points from six matches.