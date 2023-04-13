'I have a very great affection' - Vinicius Junior can't wait for close friend Endrick to join Real Madrid and suggests he'll mentor Brazilian

Vinicius Junior recognised future Real Madrid team-mate Endrick after their Champions League quarter-final first leg win against Chelsea.

Real Madrid beat Chelsea

Mutual admiration between Vinicius Jr and Endrick

Future together at Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid cruised to a 2-0 victory against Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday. Vinicius Junior, voted as the Player of the Match for his two assists in the game, was asked about his thoughts on Brazilian prodigy and future Real Madrid player, Endrick. The winger had previously heaped praise for his fellow countryman and made a prediction that Real Madrid will be crowned champions of Europe again this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Ah, yes. I saw him. I have a very great affection for him. I’m always supporting and cheering him on. I’m very happy for his title and for the goal he scored in the final. People are waiting for him to arrive already,” said Vinicius speaking to Brazilian outlet TNT (via Mundo Deportivo).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid snapped up Brazilian prodigy, Endrick, from Palmeiras in December of last year amidst heavy competition. The club agreed a fixed fee of €35 million plus another €25 million in add-ons. The teenage striker will join Los Blancos in 2024, when he turns 18, and has a mentor waiting for him in Vinicius Junior.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Following a slow start to his 2023 season, Endrick has helped Palmeiras win the Paulista Championship with a goal in the finals and secured his third major club title at just 16 years of age.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Real Madrid will be hoping to complete the job away at Chelsea in the second leg of the Champions League on April 18 after a comfortable 2-0 win at home.