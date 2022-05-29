'I have a contract with PSG' - Neymar expects Paris stay despite exit rumours

The Brazil star says he wants to remain with the French club and win the Champions League

Neymar has declared his ambition to stay with Paris Saint-Germain despite reports the club are open to selling him this summer.

GOAL understands the French champions would be willing to let the Brazil star leave if the right offer comes in.

Neymar has three years left on his contract at Parc des Princes, however, and the 30-year-old says he still has much work to do with the Ligue 1 team.

What has Neymar said about his PSG future?

"My ambition is always the same: to win every title possible," Neymar told Canal+.

"Play well and win the World Cup and the Champions League. These are my ambitions for next season.

"It has to be with Paris. I have a contract with PSG, so there is no choice. Yes, it will be with PSG."

Neymar 'happy' about Mbappe contract extension

The uncertainty about Neymar's future comes just days after Kylian Mbappe ensured he will stay at PSG, rejecting an offer from Real Madrid to sign a three-year extension and his team-mate is happy to see the 23-year-old commit, saying it was the right decision.

"I admit that I was not aware of it until the last moment. I knew it one day before the announcement," he added. "I was very happy, very happy that Kylian decided to stay. I think the PSG project is the right one for his career.

"For his career, it's a good thing to stay a few more years at PSG. To try to win a Champions League in his country, in the team of his city. So I think it's the right choice. Maybe he will want to change his mind and play in another team in the future, but I think his decision to stay is the right one. Having players like Kylian in the team is always important."

Neymar gives verdict on Messi's season at PSG

Neymar and Lionel Messi faced criticism from PSG fans following the latter's move to the club from Barcelona last year - but the former says his ex-Blaugrana team-mate needs time to adapt to his change in surroundings, arguing that it is not easy to settle in at a new team.

"Leo has spent many years in Barcelona, it is difficult to adapt. It's hard to change teams and cities," he said. "In addition, he does not come alone, but with his family. The language is also different. These are a lot of confusing things.

"There is also the style of play of the team, with players who do not understand the way he plays. So all that is detrimental. Leo, Kylian and I are players who are always judged on their performances, their statistics, their titles won, on everything. We know our responsibilities and that's why we always try to do our best."

