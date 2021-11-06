'I give up' - De Gea & Shaw destroyed by Keane in Manchester derby half-time rant

Roy Keane laid into David de Gea and Luke Shaw in a passionate Manchester derby half-time rant after seeing his former club lose two soft goals.

Manchester United endured a nightmare first 45 minutes against arch-rivals City, with an Eric Bailly own goal giving the visitors the lead at Old Trafford before Bernardo Silva doubled their advantage just before the interval.

Shaw was guilty of failing to deal with a teasing Joao Cancelo cross for the second goal and De Gea fumbled Bernardo's shot at his near post, leaving Keane in a fit of rage.

What's been said?

The former Red Devils captain said on Sky Sports: "Look at Shaw and De Gea. What chance have you got in this game? I’ve been cross with these fellas for years.

"I give up on these players. They are international footballers! I can't understand the defending...I'm driving down here thinking 'I wonder if Man United have got a chance, they're at home'.

"They've been like this all season, giving up chances. And City got a little bit arrogant in giving one or two chances.

"It's two at the moment, unless Man United do something drastic, it'll be another four or five."

Still trying to figure out how Bernardo Silva squeezed that in 😱 pic.twitter.com/pHPsj1BzR1 — Goal (@goal) November 6, 2021

United's Old Trafford woes continue

United have now failed to record a clean sheet in their last 14 home games - their second-worst run in history.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are just six more games away from equalling the class of 1958-59, who went 21 games without a defensive shutout.

City pile more misery on United

United's latest underwhelming display comes on the back of a poor start to the 2021-22 campaign which has seen them lose vital ground at the top of the table.

Article continues below

Solskjaer's men are fifth in the Premier League standings and already find themselves eight points adrift of leaders Chelsea, with pressure building on the Norwegian head coach with each passing game.

The international break could give the United boss a brief reprieve, though, with his team's next domestic outing against Watford not due to take place until November 20.

Further reading