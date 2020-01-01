‘I expect nothing but goals’ - Hapoel Ra'anana’s Olawale eager to prove worth in Nigeria U20

The 18-year-old attacking prodigy is part of the five foreign-based professionals invited to the Flying Eagles for the Wafu B Afcon U20 playoffs

Hapoel Ra’anana striker Peter Olawale is determined to show his worth for Nigeria U20 as they prepare for the Wafu B Africa Cup of Nations U20 playoffs.

The Israel based attacking sensation is part of the five foreign based professionals called up by the Nigeria Football Federation to prosecute the tournament billed for Togo.



In a chat with Goal before joining the rest of the squad in Abuja on Monday evening, the 18-year-old is brimming with confidence and is keen to show what he can do in Ladan Bosso’s squad, while assuring he would be at his best always to accentuate his relevance.



“First of all, I would say thank you to the [Nigeria Football] Federation for giving me that opportunity of being part of the players they are inviting,” Olawale told Goal.

“I would say it’s a great opportunity for me coming back to the national side to prove myself again. I feel it’s a great privilege.

“I expect nothing but goals. I want to try and give my best, my 100%. That is just it. Nigerians should expect my 100%.”

.@HapoelRaananaFC attacking prodigy @peterolawale07 is eager to prove his worth for Nigeria U20 team pic.twitter.com/kgKgRywc0I — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) November 9, 2020

The former Tripple 44 Academy star who was part of Nigeria U17 squad to the 2019 Fifa U17 World Cup Brazil will be playing under coach Bosso for the first time ever.

However, he states that he can thrive under the veteran tactician who he has a lot of respect for should he keep his head cool in camp.

“For me, that is not a problem because I am a player and he is a coach,” he continued.

“My duty as a player is to be humble to him, to respect him, follow his lead and decisions in a game. If I can do that, I believe I won’t have any problems with him.”

The tournament initially scheduled to hold from November 18 – December 2, 2020 has been postponed due to the growing cases of Covid-19 in the West African nation.

Nigeria have been zoned in Group B alongside arch-rivals Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire. The competition’s winners will proceed to the 2021 Afcon U20 championship billed for Mauritania. There, four African representatives will be determined for the 2021 Fifa U20 World Cup scheduled for Indonesia.