'I don't want to mess it up' - Liverpool target Havertz will not disrespect Leverkusen with transfer talk

Some of Europe's elite clubs, including the Reds have been linked with the player, but he will not discuss the possibility of leaving his current side

Kai Havertz was unwilling to risk ruining his time at Bayer Leverkusen by discussing speculation surrounding his future.

Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Barcelona and Juventus are among the clubs to have been linked with a move for Germany international Havertz, who Leverkusen have made clear they will be unwilling to sell for anything less than €100million.

The 20-year-old scored a double for the second week in succession in a 3-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, marking Peter Bosz's side's second win in the space of five days.

He was also on form in Leverkusen's first game back since the coronavirus pandemic interrupted normal activity in Germany, hitting the net twice as Werder Bremen were blown away 4-1 on Monday.

Havertz has now played a part in nine goals (six scored, three assisted) over his past six Bundesliga appearances.

Asked about the talk surrounding his situation after the match, Havertz told Sky: "I do not like to say, of course, that there is a lot of speculation.

"I'm concentrating on this season and will see what happens afterwards.

"I am very grateful to Leverkusen and I don't want to mess it up in any way."

He added: "We're happy about the win. We put it on ourselves to win here and we did that.

"We had to really give everything today and I think we deserved to win in the end."

Bosz felt Havertz showed signs of improvement from Leverkusen's first game back after two months off during the coronavirus suspension.

However, the Dutchman was at pains to point out the victory over Gladbach was the result of a team effort.

"Kai played a little better than against [Werder] Bremen. But it's not about Kai," said Bosz.

"We at Bayer did a great job and Kai was one of them. There were 13 others who played as well as Kai."

Leverkusen now sit third in the Bundesliga standings, with Saturday's win helping them leapfrog both Monchengladbach and RB Leipzig, who travel to Mainz 24 hours later.

They were unable to close the gap on the top two, however, as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund both recorded wins to continue their imperious run of form that stretches back to before the season's temporary suspension.

Dortmund have won nine of their 11 Bundesliga outings in 2020, an outstanding run that is nevertheless bettered by Die Roten, who have won 12 and drawn one of their last 13 games in the German top flight.