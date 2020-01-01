'I don’t think it’s a mental thing' - Solskjaer can't explain Man Utd's home struggles after Arsenal defeat

The Red Devils have failed to win in their opening four Premier League games at Old Trafford this season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer struggled to explain Manchester United’s poor home form as they fell to their second home league defeat of the season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s second-half penalty saw Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side win at Old Trafford in the league for the first time since 2006 and, after defeats to Crystal Palace and Tottenham, along with a draw against Chelsea, it means United have failed to win in their first four league home games for the first time since 1972-73.

Having beaten RB Leipzig 5-0 at Old Trafford in the Champions League on Wednesday there was hope United could go on to build on that performance but they were slow and sloppy, and Solskjaer said there is no explanation behind their poor home form.

“That's football for you, it's not like you turn on a tap and it comes flowing, we were passive, couldn't get intensity and temperament in our game, was a 0-0 written all over it, I didn’t think any team deserved to win,” Solskjaer said.

“I think home or away it doesn't really matter now because of the crowd, or absence of it, they would've helped.

“I don’t think it’s a mental thing (not being able to win at Old Trafford). It's about quality of opposition at times, we are playing against good teams, marginal decisions that give you a win or loss. Today we lost on a soft penalty and that was the difference between the teams.”

That penalty was given away in the second half by Paul Pogba after an unnecessary challenge in the area on Hector Bellerin.

The Frenchman held his hands up in his post-match interviews and took full responsibility for his mistake and, while Solskjaer agreed he should have done better, he would not place blame for the defeat on the midfielder.

“Paul knows if he stays on his feet and shuffles the boy he was on his way out of the box,” Solskjaer explained.

“It's a soft pen to give away but one of those things that happens. I know he touched him enough to give a penalty and Paul's held his hand up and knows he could, should have done better.”