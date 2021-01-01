'I don’t like it and hope it doesn't happen' - Milner critical of Liverpool's Super League plan

The Reds are one of 12 clubs to have signed up for the competition, which has led to a massive backlash

Liverpool veteran James Milner has openly criticised the proposed Super League breakaway, saying he hopes it does not happen.

Liverpool are one of the 12 clubs to have signed up to form a Super League, which has prompted a huge backlash.

The Reds were the first of the 12 clubs to play since they broke cover, and Milner was vocal in his criticism of what his club are planning.

What has been said?

“I don’t like it and hopefully it does not happen,” Milner told Sky Sports of the proposal.

“I can only say my view, I don't like it and hopefully it doesn't happen. I can imagine what has been said about it and I probably agree with a lot of it."

The Reds received a frosty reception when they arrived at Elland Road, and Milner feels the players should not be targets for abuse.

He said: "The welcome we got at the ground tonight was a bit unjust. We are just here to play football.”

The bigger picture

Away from the Super League talk, Liverpool are pushing for a place in the top four and Champions League qualification.

Article continues below

The Reds were a couple of minutes away from jumping back into the top four after leading through Sadio Mane - but Diego Llorente’s header earned Leeds a 1-1 draw.

The result leaves the Reds in sixth place, two points adrift of West Ham. Chelsea are in fifth and they have a game in hand on the teams either side of them.

Further reading