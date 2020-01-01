‘I don’t have coronavirus’ – Hertha Berlin’s Kalou refutes infection rumours

A teammate of the Ivorian forward tested positive for the virus and all players have been ordered to self-isolate

Hertha Berlin forward Salomon Kalou has clarified the rumours surrounding his health status after his teammate tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Bundesliga club announced on Tuesday that one of their players has been diagnosed with the disease and prompted them to place the team and staff in quarantine at home for 14 days.

One of our players has unfortunately tested positive for Coronavirus. All players, coaches and backroom staff will now undergo the recommended 14-day isolation period. pic.twitter.com/vQcv7R7x9f — Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) March 17, 2020

While the identity of the infected player was not revealed, the former Chelsea attacker said the rest of the team are awaiting the results of the tests carried out by the club.

More teams

''I don't have coronavirus,” Kalou to Abidjan Net. “I have a teammate who tested positive for coronavirus.

“The club therefore decided that each player should be confined in his home, pending the results of the tests carried out on all the players.''

Article continues below

Although the German leagues have been suspended until April 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kalou is having a torrid time in Berlin this season.

The 34-year-old has fallen out of favour at the Olympic Stadium, and he is yet to play a competitive game since November.

Kalou has two goals to his credit this campaign, and has made five appearances in the Bundesliga, including one start.