Brendan Rodgers has admitted to being unaware of the Conference League after seeing his Leicester side drop into Europe's new third-tier competition.

Rodgers saw his Leicester side crash out of the Europa League after losing 3-2 away to Napoli at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Thursday night.

The Italian outfit clinched second in Group C as a result, with Spartak Moscow topping the pool after a 1-0 win at Legia Warsaw and the Foxes left with the consolation prize of third place and a Conference League berth.

What's been said?

Leicester will contest a play-off round to enter UEFA's inaugural competition in February, which came as a surprise to Rodgers.

"I have to be honest - I don't even know what the competition is in all fairness. I was focused on the Europa League and winning this group, at the very least, finishing second," the Scottish head coach told BT Sport after the Foxes' loss in Naples.

"So with all due respect to the competition, I'm not sure what it is. I'm sure I'll find out soon enough."

Leicester's poor run continues

Leicester have now lost four of their last six matches across all competitions, conceding 13 goals along the way.

The Foxes created plenty of chances against Napoli in addition to goals from Jonny Evans and Keiman Dewsbury-Hall, but a lack of organisation at the back once again proved to be their undoing.

Rodgers gave an honest assessment of his team's latest display before looking ahead to a crucial Premier League meeting with Newcastle on Sunday.

"I think we've done that [gone back to basics]," Rodgers added. "I think there's a lot of naivety in our team and we've got a lot of young players. There's been a bigger demand from them this season, and we've played a number of different systems and shapes. Individually it then comes down to having that mentality to track our runner or to stop a cross.

"That can be in whatever shape it is, but it's my responsibility to find that solution. Tonight, we were good offensively but we were nowhere good enough defensively.

"The Newcastle game now is very important. Our offensive side of the game has been bright. We look like we can score goals but you have to defend much better than we are and we need to look to get back to having that solidity in the team in every aspect. Being hard to beat is always your basis and we have to get back to that."

