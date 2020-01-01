'I didn’t get the minutes that I expected' - ex-Spurs striker Janssen says he felt under-appreciated in north London

The Dutch forward has opened up on his frustrating spell at Tottenham, admitting that he failed to produce his best form for the club

Former Spurs striker Vincent Janssen says he felt under-appreciated during his three-year spell in north London, and that he wasn't given enough time on the pitch to prove himself.

Janssen put pen to paper on a four-year contract with Tottenham after agreeing on a £19 million ($24m) move from AZ in July 2016.

The ex-Netherlands international arrived in the Premier League with a fearsome reputation after netting 29 goals in 40 appearances at AFAS stadium, but was ultimately unable to live up to expectations in England.

The 25-year-old only featured in 42 matches across all competitions for Spurs in total, and struggled with a number of serious injuries which significantly limited his contribution.

The Lilywhites decided to cut their losses on Janssen last summer, as he was sold to Mexican outfit Monterrey for a cut-price fee of £6 million.

He has since rediscovered his best form in Liga MX, helping the club secure the 2019 Apertura title after netting ten goals in his first 28 outings.

Reflecting on his ill-fated stint with Tottenham, Janssen admits that he expected to play more often under Mauricio Pochettino, who always favoured Harry Kane as his first-choice striker.

He told VTBL: "It was not the period I was hoping for at Tottenham. As a 22-year-old boy from AZ this was a great step, but I didn’t get the minutes there that I expected.

"Also, I did not reach my [best] level there. Ultimately you want to play again, be a footballer and be appreciated.”

Janssen added on his first nine months with Monterrey: “I’m having a good time in Mexico. I have had many wonderful experiences recently. Last December we became champions of Mexico.

"It was my first championship, and to become that in Mexico after five months was something special."

Current Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho could have used a man of Janssen's talents earlier this year, after losing Kane, Son Heung-min and January signing Steven Bergwijn through injury.

The Lilywhites endured a miserable six-game winless run before the season was called to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, exiting the Champions League and FA Cup in the process.

Mourinho's men have also slipped seven points off the pace in the race for a fourth-place finish in the Premier League, but should be back to full strength by the time it is safe for football to resume.