‘I can’t wait to score my first goal at San Siro’ – AC Milan midfielder Bennacer

The Algerian midfielder has been a regular fixture for the Rossoneri since his arrival last summer, but he is yet to break his duck at the club

Ismael Bennacer has stated he is looking forward to scoring his first AC Milan goal at the San Siro Stadium.

Following Empoli's relegation to the Serie B, the 22-year-old teamed up with Milan last August, on a five-year deal for a reported fee of about £14 million.

Bennacer has settled in well in Stefano Pioli's team, gathering 23 appearances across all competitions with 20 of them coming in the Italian top-flight this term.

The Algeria international described his love for AC Milan and how he plans to celebrate his maiden goal for the club.

“Wearing the Milan shirt is an incredible feeling,” Bennacer said, per Football Italia.

“It’s enough for me to see the badge of the Champions Leagues won on our shirt sleeves.

“I can’t wait to score at San Siro. I think I’d celebrate [my first goal] under the Curva Sud.

“I fell in love with Milan for the team, the club, the players who have been there in the past and those who are still there.”

Bennacer partners Ivory Coast international Franck Kessie in the Rossoneri's midfield and with 12 yellow cards in the Serie A this season, he disclosed the areas he still needs to work on.

“I still have to improve in the recovery phase and in passing between the lines, but above all I have to be more decisive,” he added.