'I believe in doing one thing at a time' - Tabitha Chawinga confirms offers from top European clubs

The Malawian star is a target for top women's sides in Europe following her impressively consistent form since 2014

Jiangsu Suning striker Tabitha Chawinga has confirmed that she has received concrete offers from some of the top women's clubs in Europe.

Chawinga has consistently scored goals since her first move abroad from Malawian side DD Sunshine in 2014, starting with 39 goals in 17 games at Swedish side Krokom/Dvarsatts IF.

On joining Kvarnsvedens in 2015, she scored 85 goals in 71 outings, including winning top scorer twice in Sweden before her 2018 move to Jiangsu, where she scored 69 goals in two seasons.

More teams

Chawinga reached an agreement over an extension with the Chinese Women's Super League champions after her impressive two-seasons, with her contract extension due to expire in mid-2021.

Paris Saint Germain are among the top sides rumoured to be interested following a knee injury to star Ada Hegerberg in January.

However, the 24-year-old says she is focused on helping her Chinese club to success this season after the coronavirus hiatus but will be ready to listen to offers at the end of the season.

“We have just started the new season; my mind is now to concentrate on the new season at my team here, Chawinga told Malawian radio, MIJ FM.

"Right now, I have told my agents that I should not be disturbed on such matters because I have a running contract with Jiangsu and I believe in doing one thing at a time.

"So, this season is all about my team here until next year. I have had a good time here. I am doing my best to put my country on the map.

"I am still determined to continue doing my country proud for more years like ten or eleven ahead.

Article continues below

"Malawians should always remember me in their prayers so that when I am fighting the physical battle, he should take care of the spiritual side."

True to form, Chawinga scored the winner in Jiangsu Suning's 3-2 win over Hebei China Fortune in a Chinese Women's Super League opener in Kunming on Sunday.

She will hope to continue her goal-scoring form when they face Henan Jianye in their next league fixture on Wednesday.