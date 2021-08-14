'I am very happy with Mbappe!' - Pochettino brushes off whistles as forward scores in PSG win

The manager claimed he did not hear the jeers directed at his star during the match against Strasbourg on Saturday

Mauricio Pochettino proclaimed he is "very happy" with Kylian Mbappe following a 4-2 win over Strasbourg on Saturday in which Paris Saint-Germain fans whistled at the forward amid transfer speculation.

Mbappe, who has been steadily linked with Real Madrid, delivered a goal as newcomer Lionel Messi watched from the stands.

His boss offered praise for his focus on the task at hand and said he didn't hear any of the jeers at Parc des Princes.

What has been said?

"I did not hear the whistles," Pochettino said via L'Equipe. "I am very happy with him. He's focused on what he needs to do and had a really good game. He must continue on this path.

"It is very important for us to have our supporters around us. It's extraordinary and we missed him dearly. Football is completely different with the spectators.

"With the presentation of the newcomers, it was a great evening for PSG. Now, we have to prepare them gradually, without taking too many risks, whether it is Leo Messi or the others."

Mbappe to Madrid reports

Earlier this summer, before the signing of Messi, Goal reported that Real Madrid would slash their wage bill in order to position themselves either for a late Mbappe move before the deadline or an approach in 2022.

Since then, Los Blancos have cleared Raphael Varane from their books and could yet sell Martin Odegaard to Arsenal, among other moves.

Article continues below

However, the addition of Messi to PSG could convince Mbappe to put off an exit from Ligue 1.

At least that's what the hierarchy at Parc de Princes has demanded, with president Nasser Al-Khelaifi saying "there is no excuse" for a departure this window with Messi now in the fold to boost their Champions League ambitions.

Further reading