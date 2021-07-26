'I am sorry' - Mosimane apologises for misunderstanding in heated Al Ahly press conference

The tactician has conceded he did not understand the journalist because he cannot speak Arabic

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has apologised to a journalist after his latest press conference.

The South African threatened to storm out of the post-match conference while defending Marwan Mohsen, who has been the subject of online abuse.

The tactician chose to start Mohsen ahead of Mohamed Sherif and Walter Bwalya against Entag El-Harby on Sunday, even though he has been subjected to criticism. Bwalya then came on and scored the winner in added time as the African champions recorded a 3-2 victory.

Mosimane apology

After Al Ahly translator Amr Moheb, later on, explained what the journalist was trying to say, the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach was quick to apologise.

"I am sorry I did not understand what you were saying. I don’t speak Arabic," Mosimane said as quoted by Kingfut.

"I remembered the time when you talked to me about El-Shennawy so I thought you were trying to interrupt."

The dramatic victory against Entag El-Harby brought Al Ahly closer to Zamalek at the top of the table and the South African coach lauded his players, describing them as "tough fighters".

"We will fight to win the league title, and many difficult matches await us," he added. "In the league, there are many teams that play purely defensively against us and rely on counter-attacks, which can not be criticised," he said.

"The game was full of mixed emotions, full of goals, and everyone enjoyed watching it.

"The match showed us that everything is possible in football, everything can happen, and the game ends with the referee’s whistle. What happened reminded me of the Arab Contractors clash when we scored three goals in the second half to win 3-2.

Article continues below

"My team has a lot of tough fighters, they give their all during difficult times. I substituted defenders for forwards because we needed to score, and Bwalya deserved to score, he went through a lot."

Al Ahly are second with 55 points, as archrivals Zamalek lead with 61 points, although the latter have played two more games.

The Red Devils have only dropped points once in the last five games as they plan to engage Aswan, Wadi Degla, Ceramica Cleopatra and Ismaily in their next league assignments.