‘I am not desperate’ – Nigeria’s Pinnick on Caf presidency bid

With the Caf elections fixed for March 2021, the Nigerian football boss claims that he is not frantic about becoming the next president

Amaju Pinnick disclosed has that he is not in haste to contest the Confederation of African Football (Caf) presidential election.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) boss was removed from his role as the body’s first vice-president in 2019 – with South Africa’s Danny Jordaan taking his place – although no reason was given by president Ahmad Ahmad.

With the presidential election scheduled for Morocco in 2021, the 49-year-old revealed that he has a lot of things to ponder about before deciding if he will stand in the polls – citing that the body needs to address a lot of issues.

"The truth is that you need to look at indexes, you have to look at your family - family is the most prized asset that I have - so for example if my family said "don't" then I won't," Pinnick told BBC Sport Africa.

"Then you have your larger family which is your football family - your exco, your congress - if they decide to give you the go-ahead then you go to the government.

"Then from the government, you also look at some of your friends - it is not easy you have to consult your zone - you have to consult your colleagues because they are the voters.

"You have to let them know that even if you get elected, we will need to look at the reality.

"What is the reality? There are a lot of things wrong fundamentally in Caf right now - our credibility is at the lowest ebb our integrity is nowhere to be found - so we have a lot of challenges unless we keep deceiving ourselves.

"Human beings make mistakes and the only way you can correct those mistakes is to ensure that you know you have made these mistakes and genuinely want to correct it if that's the case we can't sit there and do nothing.

"Nobody is in a hurry. I am not desperate, I am going to be just 50 in December so there is a lot of time for me if I want to pursue a career path in football administration in the future."

Although Ahmad has refused to disclose whether he will run for a second term, a strong North African challenge is expected for the race to the hot seat.