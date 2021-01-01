Huracan vs Boca Juniors: How to watch Liga Argentina matches
Argentine football begins its program for 2021 with the playing of the Copa Liga Profesional.
All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.
Boca was crowned 2019-20 league champions in March after coming out on top during the 23-game season, and also triumphed in the following Copa Diego Armando Maradona, which ended in January.
In lieu of beginning a new league season, the Argentine footballing authorities have instead sanctioned another cup competition, which will run from February to May.
The 26 Primera Division clubs have been split into two groups, with each side playing each other once.
In addition there will be one inter-zonal game every week, where Boca and River, Racing Club and Independiente and the rest of Argentina's Clasico rivals will face off in a series of clashes.
The top four teams from each group then advance to a play-off stage, which will take place in a straight knock-out format in order to yield a single winner.
Fanatiz has the rights to the Copa de la Liga Profesional worldwide, excluding Argentina, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Israel, Russia, Sweden and the Balkans.
How to watch Huracan vs Boca Juniors
While Huracan have proved hard to beat in 2021, the Parque Patricios side have also struggled to win matches.
No fewer than six of the Globo's 10 Copa fixtures have ended in stalemate, a record which leaves them needing points should they hope to sneak into the play-off spots.
Boca performed a clean sweep in domestic competition over 2020 with league and cup wins, and once more start out as one of the favourites in this new tournament.
That success, though, was overshadowed by a disappointing exit from the Copa Libertadores at the hands of Santos, extending the club's drought to 14 years.
The pressure is on to perform at continental level, but Boca, who currently sit second in the Group 2 standings following last week's defeat of Atletico Tucuman, will also be expected to reach the latter stages of this Copa as a bare minimum.
Miguel Angel Russo's charges will be buoyed by a fine victory midweek over The Strongest to kick off their 2021 Libertadores campaign, their first win in La Paz since 1970.
Live Stream: Fanatiz English ( stream now )
|Date
|Time (US PT / ET)
|Match
|Channel
|April 24
|2pm/5pm
|Huracan vs Boca Juniors
|Fanatiz
Huracan vs Boca Juniors team news
Edwin Cardona, Marcos Rojo, Carlos Zambrano and Jorman Campuzano are all unavailable for Boca due to Covid-19, while Mauro Zarate is also out with a thigh tear.
Huracan must also deal with several coronavirus-related absentees, with Claudio Yacob, José Moya and Iván Erquiaga all missing Saturday's clash.
Watch all this weekend's Copa Liga Profesional matches on Fanatiz with a 7-day free trial.
What other Copa Liga Profesional matches are available on Fanatiz?
|Date
|Time (US PT / ET)
|Match
|Channel
|April 24
|11:45am/2:45pm
|Argentinos vs Banfield
|Fanatiz
|April 24
|5pm/8pm
|Union vs Independiente
|Fanatiz
|April 25
|7am/10am
|Lanus vs Velez
|Fanatiz
|April 25
|9:30am/12:30pm
|Defensa y Justicia vs Arsenal
|Fanatiz
|April 25
|11:45am/2:45pm
|Racing Club vs Colon
|Fanatiz
|April 25
|2pm/5pm
|River Plate vs San Lorenzo
|Fanatiz
|April 25
|5pm/8pm
|Rosario Central vs Estudiantes
|Fanatiz
|April 25
|5pm/8pm
|Atl Tucuman vs Talleres
|Fanatiz
|April 26
|11:45am/2:45pm
|Platense vs Aldosivi
|Fanatiz
|April 26
|2pm/5pm
|Gimnasia vs Newell's
|Fanatiz
