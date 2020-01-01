Hunt underlines why he's not fully satisfied with Kaizer Chiefs' win in Cameroon

Leonardo Castro remains the only forward to have scored for the Soweto giants so far - nine games into the 2020/21 campaign

Overall, Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt was pleased with 1-0 win over PWD Bamenda in a Caf Champions League preliminary round first-leg tie on Sunday afternoon in Limbe, although he does see room for improvement.

In difficult conditions, on a bumpy pitch, Amakhosi prevailed thanks to an 83rd-minute goal from central defender Eric Mathoho.

Goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune then made a crucial penalty save a few minutes later to ensure victory in West Africa, for what was only Chiefs' third win in nine matches in all competitions this season.

The gutsy nature of the victory pleased Hunt. But it was the fact that their goal came from a defender, which is the issue. Of the six goals scored in nine matches in this campaign, three have come from Chiefs defenders, there’s been one own goal courtesy of Chippa United, and two from Leonardo Castro - the only forward to have netted.

The likes of Khama Billiat, Lebogang Manyama and Bernard Parker are yet to break their ducks despite having been fairly regular scorers in past seasons.

This is of concern to Hunt.

"I think it's important to try and score a few goals, and I think that's something we are lacking, a cutting edge,” he told the media after Sunday’s victory in Limbe.

"You know we have a couple of good strikers, but they haven't scored and that's a problem.

"The final pass wasn't as good as it should be at the end of the movement. But the pitch had a lot to do with that, I thought the pitch was very difficult to play on.”

The Amakhosi mentor is optimistic about finishing off the job at home on Friday evening at the FNB Stadium in the second leg.

But he has also cautioned his men against complacency.

"Most importantly, we scored an away goal. But we can't relax; its only half time," he said.

"So we have still got another whole game to go - they've got a lot of fight in their team. A strong physical team.

"But hopefully we will have enough to try and make it a bit easier and safer when we play in Johannesburg."