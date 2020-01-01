How to watch Serie A in India: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams

As the Serie A 2020-21 campaign is set to get underway, still behind closed doors, Goal tells you how to catch the action...

Italy's Serie A will be the last of Europe's major leagues to kick off the new campaign on September 19, 2020, having only finished the 2019-20 season at the beginning of August.

It will be Andrea Pirlo's first season in charge of defending champions Juventus after being appointed as Maurizio Sarri's successor and the legendary midfielder will set about trying to mastermind a 10th consecutive Scudetto.

Cristiano Ronaldo broke Andriy Shevchenko's record of fastest 50 goals in Serie A (69 games) while the Portuguese managed the feet in nine less games and is now the only player to score 50 times the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A.

Antonio Conte-led Inter Milan finished a point behind the Old Lady while Lazio and Atalanta also seemed to threaten for the title. Napoli - managed by Gennaro Gattuso who replaced Carlo Ancelotti - will also be joined by Roma and AC Milan in hopes of putting forth a more consistent display this time around.



Where to watch or stream the Serie A

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) have the rights to show Serie A matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile application SonyLIV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.



Serie A fixtures

Matchday 1

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream* Sep 19 9:30pm Fiorentina vs Torino Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Sep 20 12:15am Verona vs Roma Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Sep 20 4pm Parma vs Napoli Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Sep 20 6:30pm Genoa vs Crotone Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Sep 20 9:30pm Sassuolo vs Cagliari Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Sep 21 12:15am Juventus vs Sampdoria Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Sep 22 12:15am AC Milan vs Bologna Sony Ten 2 SD & HD TBD TBD Lazio vs Atalanta SPSN TBC/SonyLIV TBD TBD Udinese vs Spezia SPSN TBC/SonyLIV TBD TBD Benevento vs Inter Milan SPSN TBC/SonyLIV

*All Serie A matches may be watched online on SonyLIV.

Matchday 1 of the Serie A is the first week of fixtures.



