How to watch Premier League Boxing Day & festive fixtures free in the UK

Here's how you can tuck into a festive football treat for free this holiday season

The Premier League will soon be back after a month of World Cup action and there are no doubt plenty of football fans out there who can't wait for a return of the club game.

Arsenal resume their campaign from their lofty perch at the top of the table, but Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham are not far behind. Manchester United are now free of the Cristiano Ronaldo distraction and Erik ten Hag will have high hopes for the second half of the season, while Liverpool and Chelsea are in desperate need of improvement.

So if you fancy tucking into a free Premier League feast over the festive period, GOAL has the details

How to watch Premier League fixtures free in UK

You can stream Premier League matches for free over the festive period with a free trial on Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video.

New users can avail of a 30-day free trial when they subscribe to Amazon Prime at a cost of £8.99 a month or Amazon Prime Video at a cost of £5.99 a month in the UK.

Go to www.amazon.co.uk/prime-video

Which Premier League games are being live streamed on Amazon Prime?

A total of 10 Premier League matches can be streamed live in the UK on Boxing Day and the festive period via Amazon Prime.

The first post-Christmas game for viewers to look forward to is the meeting between Tottenham and Brentford, which kicks off at 12:30pm GMT. After that, the rare experience of watching games at 3pm will be available when the likes of Everton, Newcastle and Southampton play their matches.

There are two evening games to look forward to on Boxing Day, with Liverpool playing Aston Villa at 5:30pm GMT, followed by a London derby between Arsenal and West Ham.

Date Match Kick-off time (UK) Dec 26, 2022 Brentford vs Tottenham 12:30pm Dec 26, 2022 Crystal Palace vs Fulham 3pm Dec 26, 2022 Everton vs Wolves 3pm Dec 26, 2022 Leicester vs Newcastle United 3pm Dec 26, 2022 Southampton vs Brighton 3pm Dec 26, 2022 Aston Villa vs Liverpool 5:30pm Dec 26, 2022 Arsenal vs West Ham 8pm Dec 27, 2022 Chelsea vs Bournemouth 5:30pm Dec 27, 2022 Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest 8pm Dec 28, 2022 Leeds United vs Manchester City 8pm

What is Amazon Prime & Prime Video?

Amazon Prime is a membership service which costs £8.99 a month. It includes a variety of perks, such as free next-day delivery on items bought through Amazon, discounts on items such as groceries and exclusive deals.

Prime membership also includes free games on Prime Gaming, hundreds of new books and magazines for the Kindle each month and unlimited storage for photos.

Prime Video is a different service to Prime. It is a standalone subscription service for streaming video, including movies, TV shows, documentaries and, in the UK, live sport.

A subscription to Amazon Prime Video will cost £5.99 a month.

Find out more by going to www.amazon.co.uk/prime-video