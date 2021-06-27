How to watch Netherlands vs Czech Republic in Euro 2020 Round of 16 from India?

The Dutch finished top of their group with three wins from their three matches and are the top scorers in the tournament, having managed eight goals

Netherlands face Czech Republic at the Puskas Arena on Sunday in the last-16 of Euro 2020.

Frank De Boer's men have scored at least twice in each of their last 10 matches in all competitions and their eight goals at Euro 2020 have come from four different players, with Gini Wijnaldum responsible for three strikes.

Jaroslav Silhavy's side, meanwhile, made it through to the knockout stages as one of the best third-placed nations thanks to a win over a Scotland and a draw against Croatia.

The Netherlands should be be confident of continuing their strong scoring form this weekend considering Czech Republic have kept just one clean sheet in their last eight matches.

Here's how to watch Netherlands vs Czech Republic in India.

Contents

What time does Netherlands vs Czech Republic start?

Game Netherlands vs Czech Republic Date Sunday, June 27 Time 9:30pm IST

Return to top

How to watch Netherlands vs Czech Republic on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Return to top

Where will Netherlands vs Czech Republic take place?

Puskas Arena | Budapest | Hungary

Capacity: 67,889 | 100% capacity

Games: Group stage & last 16 (four games)

Year built: 2019

The Puskas Arena in Budapest is the newest stadium at Euro 2020 with construction concluding in 2019. It was host to three games in Group F besides the current Round of 16 encounters.

Named after Hungarian football legend Ferenc Puskas, it is situated on the site of the former Ferenc Puskas Stadium, which was demolished in 2016.

It will be home to the Hungary national team and hosted a number of games for UEFA - including Champions League games - when public health restrictions saw parts of Europe locked down.

Return to top

Netherlands vs Czech Republic: Team news & key stats

Striker Luuk de Jong has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a knee injury, although the Sevilla forward had only featured for 10 minutes in the competition for the Netherlands.

The Czechs have no major injury concerns heading into the game.

Article continues below

Key stats:

This will be the first meeting between the Netherlands and Czech Republic since October 2015, when the Dutch were beaten 3-2 in a EURO 2016 qualifier. Indeed, they have lost each of their last two games against the Czech Republic – both coming in qualifying for the previous European Championships in 2016.



Czech Republic have been eliminated in three of their last four games in the knockout stages of the European Championships – versus Germany in the final in 1996, Greece in the semi-final in 2004, and most recently, Portugal in the quarter-final of EURO 2012.



Memphis Depay has been directly involved in 13 goals in his last 10 appearances for Netherlands in all competitions (9 goals, 4 assists), while only Robert Lewandowski (12) attempted more shots than Depay (11) in the group stage at EURO 2020.



Patrik Schick recorded six of the Czech Republic’s nine shots on target in the group stage at EURO 2020, the highest percentage of any player for his team in the tournament (67%). However, five of Schick’s shots on target in the group stage came against Scotland on MD1 – he has recorded just one in his last two appearances.

Return to top

Further reading: