How to watch England vs Scotland in Euro 2020 from India?

The Three Lions will look to secure their place in the last 16 of the tournament...

England and Scotland will reignite their old rivalry when they meet at Wembley Stadium in Friday’s Euro 2020 clash.

Gareth Southgate's men got off to a winning start with a calm, competent performance against Croatia, with Raheem Sterling bagging the only goal in a rematch of the 2018 World Cup semi-final.

After losing the opener to Czech Republic 2-0, the Scots know that's its vital for them to bounce back with a win.

Here's how to watch England vs Scotland in India.

What time does England vs Scotland start?

Game England vs Scotland Date Saturday, June 19 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch England vs Scotland on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

How does the group look like

Czech Republic are the group leaders of Group D, thanks to a better goal difference than England. They will take on Croatia earlier on Friday before England face Scotland.

Group D

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Czech Republic 🇨🇿 1 1 0 0 +2 3 2 England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3 Croatia 🇭🇷 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 1 0 0 1 -2 0

Where will the match take place?

Wembley Stadium | London | England

Capacity: 54,990 | reduced to 25% capacity, subject to increase

Games: Group stage, last 16, semi-finals & final (eight games)

Year built: 2007

Wembley will host a total of eight matches at Euro 2020 including a last-16 game, the semi-finals and the final. It will also be the scene of three games in Group D, where it shares hosting duties with Scotland's Hampden Park.

The London venue was initially only supposed to host the semi-finals and final, but was assigned an extra four games following the exclusion of Brussels as a host city and another one when Dublin was removed as a host.

Rebuilt in 2007, it is one of the biggest football stadiums in the world and second only to Barcelona's Camp Nou in terms of Europe's biggest arenas.

England vs Scotland: Team news & key stats

Dean Henderson has withdrawn from the England squad as he struggled with a hip problem, while Harry Maguire is expected to play some part against Scotland after missing out in the opening game.

Scotland's Kieran Tierney will be hoping to start after missing the opener against the Czech Republic due to a long-standing calf injury, with Che Adams also pushing for a place in the line-up following his positive impact from the bench at Hampden Park.

Key stats:

This will be the 115th match between England and Scotland, and their 100th in a competitive fixture. Their only previous meeting at a major tournament was in the group stages of Euro 1996, also at Wembley; England won 2-0, with goals from Alan Shearer and Paul Gascoigne. Current England head-coach Gareth Southgate played all 90 minutes.



The four games played between England and Scotland this century have produced 16 goals (11 for England, 5 for Scotland), an average of four goals per match.



Scotland have the highest expected goals tally of any of the four sides in Group D so far (1.9). However, they were unable to convert any of their 19 attempts in their MD1 defeat to Czech Republic.

