How to watch Brazil vs Peru in Copa America 2021 Semifinals from India?

The possibility of a final between Brazil and Argentina looms large...

Brazil will be looking to make their second successive Copa America final when they take on Peru at Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday.

It will be second time the two teams face each other in the Copa America 2021 after their meeting in Group B where Brazil had emerged victorious 4-0. The defending champions defeated Chile 1-0 to reach the semifinals and are unbeaten in the tournament so far.

Whereas Peru advanced to the penultimate game of the tournament after beating Paraguay 4-3 on penalties in the quarterfinals, after the two teams were locked at 3-3 at the end of regulation time.

Here's how to watch Brazil vs Peru in India.

Contents

What time does Brazil vs Chile start?

Game Brazil vs Peru Date Tuesday, July 6 Time 4:30am IST

Return to top

How to watch Brazil vs Peru on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Copa America 2021 will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Return to top

Brazil vs Peru: Team news & key stats

Gabriel Jesus saw straight red for a high kick on Eugenio Mena in Brazil's quarterfinal clash against, but head coach Tite has ample options in the absence of the Manchester City forward. Neymar will be raring to lead the attack alongside Richarlyson and Robert Firmino with the likes of Fred and Casemiro to feature in midfield. Atletico Madrid defender Felipe is ruled out with a knee injury.

Peruvian winger Andre Carrillo also faces suspension for a red in his side's last match. Peru coach Ricardo Gareca will be relieved with the return Christian Ramos from suspension, although he faces concerns over the fitness of Alexander Callens who is back training since his thigh injury against in the 2-2 draw against Ecuador in the group stage.

Article continues below

Key Stats:

Brazil are unbeaten in their last 11 competitive games through 2020 and 2021 wherein they have kept a clean sheet in eight of those matches.



The last time Peru have won the Copa America was way back in 1975, while Brazil will be looking to defend their title won in 2019.



Brazil has scored 110 goals against Peru and have lost just give times in the 49 times the two team have met with nine games ending in a draw.

Return to top

Further reading: