How to watch and live stream CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores Group Stage Week Two

The first phase continues in earnest with the second round of fixtures, following a string of upsets to kick things off last week

The CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores is up and running once more, with the group stage now underway for 2021.

Thirty two teams from across the South American continent have won passage into the first round proper of the competition, either through automatic qualification or by fighting through Libertadores' preliminary rounds.

Both the Argentine and Brazilian clubs have tasted glory in this tournament and will be desperate to make a claim for one of those spots with a strong performance.

The CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores group stage can be watched through Fanatiz with a 7-day free trial .

The streaming platform offers the option to watch each game.

Copa Libertadores Group Stage: Round Two Fixtures

Group positions as of April 26 in (brackets)

Group A

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 27 5:30pm / 8:30pm Palmeiras (1) vs Independiente del Valle (=2) Fanatiz April 28 4pm / 7pm (=2) Defensa y Justicia vs Universitario (4) Fanatiz

Group B

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 27 5:30pm / 8:30pm (4) Internacional vs Dep. Tachira (2) Fanatiz April 28 7pm / 10pm (3) Olimpia vs Always Ready (1) Fanatiz

Group C

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 27 5:30pm / 8:30pm (2) Boca Juniors vs Santos (4) Fanatiz April 28 7pm / 10pm (1) Barcelona (ECU) vs The Strongest (3) Fanatiz

Group D

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 28 5pm / 8pm (=1) Santa Fe vs Fluminense (=1) Fanatiz April 28 5pm / 8pm (=1) River Plate vs Junior (=1) Fanatiz

Group E

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 29 3pm / 6pm Racing Club vs Cristal Fanatiz April 29 5pm / 8pm Sao Paulo vs Rentistas Fanatiz

Group F

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 28 3pm / 6pm (=3) Universidad Catolica vs Argentinos Juniors (=1) Fanatiz April 29 3pm / 6pm (=3) Nacional vs Atletico Nacional (=1) Fanatiz

Group G

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 27 3:15pm / 6:15pm (1) Flamengo vs La Calera (=2) Fanatiz April 27 3:15pm / 6:15pm (=2) LDU Quito vs Velez Sarsfield (4) Fanatiz

Group H

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 27 3pm / 6:15pm (=2) Atletico Mineiro vs America de Cali (4) Fanatiz April 28 3pm / 6pm (1) Cerro Porteno vs La Guaira (=2) Fanatiz

What has happened so far in the 2021 Copa Libertadores?

The 2021 Copa Libertadores began less than a month after the 2020 edition came to an end with Palmeiras' narrow victory over Santos in the final, due to delays in its playing caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On February 23 Uruguay's Liverpool met Catolica of Ecuador in the opening match of the first preliminary phase, officially kicking off the new tournament.

By March eight teams remained in the opening stage, hoping to join the 24 sides who had earned qualification automatically for the group stages based on their performances in domestic competition across the continent.

One of the most stunning results came for Independiente del Valle, who followed up their 2-1 defeat of mighty Gremio in Quito with an identical scoreline in the return leg in Porto Alegre, taking them through to the first round at the Brazilians' expense.

Colombian duo Atletico Nacional and Junior and beaten 2020 finalists Santos also progressed from the final qualifying phase, eliminating Libertad, Bolivar and San Lorenzo respectively. The beaten four teams thus entered the first group stage in the remodelled Copa Sudamericana.

The first round of group fixtures did not disappoint, with a string of surprising results.

Santos came unstuck at home to Ecuador's Barcelona while Always Ready, playing the Libertadores for the first time in 54 years, downed Internacional in La Paz. Boca Juniors, meanwhile, fared rather better in the Bolivian capital, beating The Strongest to mark their first win in the city since 1970.

