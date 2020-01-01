How the win in Cameroon could change the season for Kaizer Chiefs

A scrappy win, in tough conditions in West Africa, showed that there is still a fighting spirit in Gavin Hunt's side

With their backs to the wall ahead of the game, Kaizer Chiefs' 1-0 win over PWD Bamenda in a Caf Champions League preliminary round first-leg tie on Sunday afternoon was particularly impressive.

With the way the match unfolded, it could signal a change of fortune and may just be the tonic they need to kick-start their season.

In the end it was a scrappy hard-fought win. The match had seemingly been heading for a draw as Amakhosi again failed to create many chances from open play, but sometimes it doesn't matter how or when a goal comes, but rather that it comes at all, and in this case it was off the head of defender Eric Mathoho, who scored in the 83rd minute.

A lot has not gone Chiefs' way this season, if one thinks of the amount of times they've hit the woodwork, the missed chances, the careless mistakes at the back, and even some questionable match official decisions going against them. Not to mention the transfer ban.

And there looked to be yet another setback when PWD Bamenda were awarded a late penalty after Mathoho's opening goal.

But in what could potentially be a pivotal moment for Chiefs' season, goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune kept out the spot kick to ensure the win. Khune had also made some big saves earlier in the game and seems for now to have reclaimed his spot from Daniel Akpeyi.

The significance of the victory cannot be understated, for several reasons.

Firstly because the Glamour Buys can do with any kind of win at the moment. But largely because of the character they showed.

The game on Sunday took place in tough conditions - on a difficult playing surface, and at the end of a long journey to West Africa. It also came against opponents about which very little was known.

That Amakhosi were able to overcome all these odds, surely bodes well.

It won’t magically solve some of their issues, but it could give them a little bit of a platform going forward, and importantly, a morale boost.

What’s vital now is that Chiefs get home quickly, refresh, and prepare to finish the job off against their Cameroon opponents on Friday at the FNB Stadium.

A convincing home win could set them up nicely for the final league games of 2020: against Black Leopards, SuperSport United and Bloemfontein Celtic.