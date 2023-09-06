Explained: How Taylor Swift could help Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham beat Barcelona rival Alejandro Balde to the 2023 Golden Boy

American popstar Taylor Swift could help Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham win the 2023 Golden Boy award, with a social media campaign now underway.

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham is currently competing with Barcelona's Alejandro Balde for the coveted award and was trailing in vote counts until Tuesday, when Taylor Swift fans launched a social media campaign against Balde.

HOW CAN TAYLOR SWIFT HELP BELLINGHAM WIN? An old tweet quoting the Barcelona star was made viral by Taylor Swift fans (Swifties), in which he said: "Do I like Taylor Swift? No, I don't like her music." The Swifties were unhappy with Balde's statement and decided to vote in numbers in favour of Bellingham for the 2023 Golden Boy. By midnight on Wednesday, the English midfielder's vote count reportedly rose from 30 percent to 89 percent, as per Tribuna.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham is off to a dream start at Real Madrid, having already scored five goals in four La Liga appearances. Barcelona left-back Balde, on the other hand, has appeared in three league games but has yet to register a goal or assist for Xavi's team.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR JUDE BELLINGHAM: Bellingham will be next seen in action for the England national team as the Three Lions take on Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifying game on September 9.