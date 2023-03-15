How many trophies has Lionel Messi won in his career?

Lionel Messi is regarded as one of the best players in football history.
A product of La Masia, Barcelona's famed youth academy, he made his senior team debut at just 17 years, three months, and 22 days against Espanyol on October 16 in 2004 in a La Liga fixture.
His first trophy was the LaLiga title that Barcelona won in 2004-05 under manager Frank Rijkaard, whereas he won his first UEFA Champions League title in 2005-06 after Barcelona defeated Arsenal in Paris.
But Messi did not play in the final as he was nursing a hamstring injury that he sustained against Chelsea in the Round of 16. He was so dejected that he was not even seen on the pitch celebrating with his teammates after the win, a decision which he later went on to regret.
In 2009, he won the sextuple with Barcelona as the Catalan club won all competitions that they participated in that year. In 2015, he won another treble but missed out on the sextuple as Barcelona were beaten by Athletic Bilbao in the Supercopa de Espana. His final trophy in Spain came on April 17, 2021, as the Balugranas won the Copa del Rey beating the Basque-club 4-0, in which Messi scored a brace.
Messi recently won the Ligue 1 with PSG in his debut season in France.
How many trophies has Lionel Messi won in his club career so far?
Overall, Messi has won 37 trophies in his club career.
Season/Year
Competition
Club
2004-05
La Liga
Barcelona
2005
|Supercopa de España
Barcelona
2005-06
La Liga
Barcelona
2005-06
UEFA Champions League
Barcelona
2006
|Supercopa de España
Barcelona
2008-09
La Liga
Barcelona
2008-09
|Copa del Rey
Barcelona
2008-09
UEFA Champions League
Barcelona
2009
|Supercopa de España
Barcelona
2009
UEFA Super Cup
Barcelona
2009
FIFA Club World Cup
Barcelona
2009-10
La Liga
Barcelona
2010
|Supercopa de España
Barcelona
2010-11
La Liga
Barcelona
2010-11
UEFA Champions League
Barcelona
2011
Supercopa de Espana
Barcelona
2011
UEFA Super Cup
Barcelona
2011
FIFA Club World Cup
Barcelona
2011-12
|Copa del Rey
Barcelona
2012-13
La Liga
Barcelona
2013
Supercopa de Espana
Barcelona
2014-15
La Liga
Barcelona
2014-15
|Copa del Rey
Barcelona
2014-15
UEFA Champions League
Barcelona
2015
UEFA Super Cup
Barcelona
2015
FIFA Club World Cup
Barcelona
2015-16
La Liga
Barcelona
2015-16
Copa del Rey
Barcelona
2016
Supercopa de Espana
Barcelona
2016-17
Copa del Rey
Barcelona
2017-18
La Liga
Barcelona
2017-18
Copa del Rey
Barcelona
2018
Supercopa de Espana
Barcelona
2018-19
La Liga
Barcelona
2020-21
Copa del Rey
Barcelona
2021-22
Ligue 1
PSG
2022
Trophee des Champions
PSG
How many international trophies has Lionel Messi won?
Messi has won three honours with the Argentine national team.
In 2008 he won gold in the summer Olympics, whereas in 2021 he won the Copa America after beating Brazil in the final.
The crown on his career came in 2022 when he led Argentina to World Cup glory.
Year
Competition
2008
Olympic gold
2021
Copa America
2022
World Cup