How many goals has Romelu Lukaku scored for Belgium? The Red Devils star's full World Cup, Euro and international friendly record

The Inter striker is the highest goalscorer for his country as he continues to lead the line for Belgium

Romelu Lukaku is the greatest goalscorer Belgium have ever had.

The striker made his national team debut in 2010 against Croatia and his first international goals came as part of a brace against Russia in a friendly that very same year.

Since then, Lukaku has consistently been among the goals for his country as their golden generation has - unsuccessfully - chased silverware.

How many goals has the Inter star scored for Belgium, though, and in which competitions did he net the most often?

Let's have a look at the prolific attacker's record at international level.

Romelu Lukaku's total Belgium goals

Competition

Games

Goals

World Cup

10

5

Euros

10

6

World Cup qualification

16

18

Euros qualification

16

7

UEFA Nations League

9

10

International friendlies

41

22

102

68

How many goals has Lukaku scored at the World Cup?

Edition

Games

Goals

2014 World Cup

4

1

2018 World Cup

6

4

2022 World Cup

TBC

TBC

10

5

Lukaku's European Championships record

Edition

Games

Goals

Euro 2016

5

2

Euro 2020

5

4

10

6

World Cup qualification goals

Edition

Goals

2014 World Cup qualifiers

2

2018 World Cup qualifiers

11

2022 World Cup qualifiers

5

18

Lukaku's friendly goals for Belgium

Games

Goals

41

22

Lukaku's favourite opponents

Team

Goals

Russia

5

Scotland

4

Estonia

4

Russia

4

Iceland

4

Gibraltar

3

Luxembourg

3

Croatia

3

Republic of Ireland

2

Cyprus

2

Mexico

2

Costa Rica

2

Panama

2

Tunisia

2

Switzerland

2

San Marino

2

Denmark

2

Greece

2

*Data accurate as of September 19

