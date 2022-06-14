The Napoli striker is among the ten highest Super Eagles goal scorers, having netted four times for Jose Peseiro’s men on Monday

Victor Osimhen found the net on four occasions as Nigeria decimated Sao Tome and Principe 10-0 in Monday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixture in Morocco.

Apart from becoming the third Super Eagle to score that many in a single game after Elkana Onyeali and legendary Rasheed Yekini.

The 23-year-old also eclipsed Austin Okocha, Asuquo Ekpe, and Julius Aghahowa to become the country’s ninth highest goal scorer ever.

GOAL takes a look at how many times Osimhen has found the net for the three-time African champions since making his international debut in 2017.

How many goals has Osimhen scored for Nigeria?

Osimhen opened his international account against Lesotho on March 30, 2021, in an Africa Cup of Nations qualification match.

Since then, he has not looked back following it with goals versus Sierra Leone and Benin Republic in consecutive outings.

In just 22 matches played so far, the former Nigeria U17 goal machine has accounted for 15 goals.



How many international teams has Osimhen scored against?

Osimhen has scored against eight different international teams as of his last international appearance for Nigeria on June 13, 2022.

He also cemented his legacy as an effective goalscorer in international football, boasting of a goal ratio of 0.68, even better than Yekini's 0.6.

Sao Tome and Principe are the international team that Osimhen has scored most against during his career, with four goals put into their net. He has scored three times against Lesotho and twice versus Cape Verde as well as Sierra Leone.

He has scored once against Ukraine, Benin Republic, Liberia and the Central African Republic.

You can see the teams Osimhen has scored against in international football in the table below.

No. Country Goals 1 Sao Tome & Principe 4 2 Lesotho 3 3 Cape Verde 2 4 Sierra Leone 2

Where does Osimhen stand among Nigeria’s topscorers?

At a tender age, Osimhen has moved into the top ten Super Eagles goalscorers ever.

Now on 15 goals, the striker is ninth on the log and is one goal shy of matching Ahmed Musa and Odion Ighalo, while two goals will see him be on level terms with Samson Siasia.

The former Wolfsburg and Lille player is 22 goals away from equaling Nigeria’s all-time record held by Yekini.

The iconic striker scored 37 goals from 62 games played between 1983 to 1998 with his record still standing after 28 years.

You can see the list of the Super Eagles' highest goalscorers ever, from Yekini to Osimhen in the table below.



No. Players Goals 1 Rasheed Yekini 37 2 Segun Odegbami 22 3 Yakubu Ayegbeni 21 4 Ikechukwu Uche 19 5 Obafemi Martins 18 6 Samson Siasia 17 7 Ahmed Musa 16 8 Odion Ighalo 16 9 Victor Osimhen 15

Last updated: June 14, 2022