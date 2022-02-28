How Lampard has helped Iwobi at Everton

Alex Iwobi said Everton manager Frank Lampard has given him the confidence and support to improve on his performance.

Lampard took over the managerial role at Goodison Park on January 31 following the sack of Rafael Benitez over a poor run of results.

The Chelsea legend is the fifth manager Iwobi has worked with at the club since his signing from Arsenal in August 2019 and he believes Lampard's presence has impacted the team.

"I’m happy with my performance and grateful for the reception I got from fans when I went off but we wanted the result our performance deserved,” Iwobi told the club’s website. “We can be pleased with how we played, though.

“The manager has given everyone the confidence that we are a really good team, can be very good on the ball. He just wants us to trust our ability. It’s not just me, we are all thriving off him and enjoying it.

“Personally, the manager’s support gives me the belief that I can go out and express myself and enjoy the games. It really helps me to show what I’ve got. It works for me and it works for the team. Long may that continue.”

Iwobi has started Everton’s last three Premier League matches and he was on parade for 88 minutes in their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.

A late goal from Phil Foden condemned the Toffees to defeat after having a penalty disallowed in the encounter, however, the Super Eagles star wants the team to bounce back when they face Tottenham Hotspur in a league fixture on March 7, after Thursday's FA Cup clash fifth division club Boreham Wood.

"There are a lot of positives that we’re going to take. We’re going to analyse the game and move forward," he continued.

"If we apply ourselves like we did [on Saturday] with the other games that are coming up, we know we can do well. The formation was good. We tried to congest the midfield. City like to break through the lines but they struggled to get through our defence.

"It worked for us today but we may change again. We’ve played a number of formations and whatever the gaffer decides to do we’ll be ready to give our best.

“We can’t stay negative over this. We need to move on and push on. We have that confidence, we believe we did well even though the result doesn’t reflect that but we take the positives and move on.”