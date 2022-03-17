How Ghana are looking to ‘confuse’ Nigeria ahead of 2022 World Cup qualifying showdown - Addo

Ghana Football Association Executive Committee member Samuel Anim Addo believes delays in the public announcement of Ghana’s squad for their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria will “confuse” the opposition.

The Black Stars are set to take on their rivals over two legs in the final round of the African zone qualifiers, the matches set for Accra and Abuja on March 25 and 29 respectively.

Almost two weeks to the big showdown and less than a week for the team to assemble in Accra, Ghana are yet to unveil a player roster for the games, generating many questions.

“Strategically, we must keep our opponents confused and they are confused and the time that they will need to regroup and organise themselves to know what our strengths are, will be limited,” Addo told Citi TV.

“The players who have been selected know they are travelling and are already preparing for the game.

“The most important thing is that you will get Ghanaians who are going to die for the country.”

The Ghana versus Nigeria game is one of five sets of play-off fixtures to decide Africa’s representatives for the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Addo’s comments follow similar remarks by fellow Executive Committee member Tony Aubynn.

He told Starr FM: “The reason why the squad has not been released is a technical decision backed by management,” Aubynn told Starr FM.

“We recently formed the technical team and the management team, and I’m sure they have a reason why and they have their own timelines. It is for a good reason.

“I cannot explain even though I’m in the Exco [member]. We have given them the responsibility to the technical team.

“I believe that the squad will be announced soon but I can’t tell how soon because I don’t know the timeline.”

Ghana are looking to secure their fourth-ever qualification for the World Cup.

Also importantly, the Black Stars are eyeing a return to the global showpiece after missing out on the 2018 championship in Russia.

Nigeria, on the other hand, are chasing their seventh outing at the fiesta, having successively made it to the last three editions of the tournament.