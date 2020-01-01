How do you pronounce 'Aouar'? Arsenal target Houssem Aouar name explained

Here's how to properly pronounce the name of the France international who has been eyed by the Gunners

Houssem Aouar has emerged as a talent at Lyon, which has only attracted the interest of Arsenal as they look to strengthen their midfield options.

So how do you say 'Aouar' the right way?

How to pronounce 'Aouar' correctly

The correct way to say "Aouar" is by pronouncing it: "Ow-arr".

Aouar is of Algerian descent, and was previously eligible to feature for Algeria even though he has turned out for the French youth teams at the Under-17 and U-21 levels.

The youngster has been touted with a potential move to north London to join Arsenal, with the Gunners still eyeing midfield reinforcements.

Aouar first joined Lyon reserves and academy team in 2009 aged 11, breaking through to the first team in 2017.

Mikel Arteta's side have appeared to ramp up their swoop for the midfielder with a view to complete the transfer by the October 5 deadline.

Lyon club president Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed that Arsenal have received a bid for the young midfielder, though stated that it was not an offer worth contemplating.

Aulas stated that Lyon are targeting a €40 million (£36m/$47m) fee for Aouar.

"There was a timid offer. We felt like they didn’t consider the fact that this is a player in the French national team," Aulas told Canal+ on whether or not Arsenal had placed an offer on the table.

"So, it was an offer that did not even make us consider making a sale.”

The interviewer then asked what Aulas could deem a reasonable for Aouar – either €40m or €50m.

“It is certainly more than the first number that you mentioned,” Aulas said.

Arteta, meanwhile, had no further update on possible interest in Aouar, telling reporters in a press conference: "We don't have any news on new players and either with players that might leave the football club.

"It's a week to go, I think it's going to be really busy for other clubs because not much business has been done.

"Let's see what happens.

"I think it will be busy for the Premier League. Busy for us, I don't know how it is going to happen."