‘How could Lautaro not gel with Messi?!’ – Milito aware of Barcelona appeal to Inter forward

Diego Milito can appreciate why reported interest from Barcelona will be turning the head of Lautaro Martinez, with it easy to see the Inter forward slotting in seamlessly alongside fellow Argentine Lionel Messi at Camp Nou.

A big-money move to Catalunya continues to be mooted for the highly-rated forward.

Barca are said to have a lucrative contract drawn up for the 22-year-old, with efforts set to be stepped up when it comes to agreeing terms with those at San Siro.

Lautaro has given little away when it comes to his future plans, with the South American allowing speculation to rage around him.

Many have called for the opportunity to join Messi in Spain to be snapped up, with the Blaugrana looking to land a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

Others, however, have urged caution when it comes to leaving a steep learning curve in Milan and making a step up to one of the most demanding clubs in world football.

Milito, as a former Nerazzurri star, would like to see a compatriot remain with Inter for the foreseeable future, but can understand why exit thoughts may be mulled over.

A man who saw his spot at Racing filled by an emerging Lautaro in 2016 told Infobae: “Lautaro can play for any team in the world, he's a fantastic attacker, an exceptional boy, I appreciate him a lot. I'm especially happy that things are going so well for him.

“I think he's happy at Inter, one of the best teams in the world. But if he has to go to Barca, I wish him the best. It will be great for him, I'm sure.

“How could he not gel with Messi? I'm convinced he can play with Leo. He's done it for Argentina.”

Lautaro has taken in 17 appearances for Argentina to date, recording nine goals for his country.

His potential is clear for all to see, with Barca’s interest coming as no surprise, and Milito believes an precocious talent can follow in the footsteps of Messi by forming part of the next generation of top talent.

He added: “Lautaro will be a top player during the next decade, he's got everything to make that happen.

“He's young but has very clear ideas. He's a boy that always wants to improve and he's got a lot of quality.”