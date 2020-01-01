How Black Lives Matter movement inspired Anichebe’s pursuit for education

The 32-year-old was involved in the global march that protested against police brutality

Former Everton and West Bromwich Albion striker Victor Anichebe has stated the Black Lives Matter movement has encouraged him to expand his skills by enrolling for courses.

Anichebe stressed there are many available roles for black people in the sports industry, and he is working to fit into one.

The ex-Nigeria international who is presently a free agent after leaving Chinese outfit Beijing Enterprises in 2017, revealed he attended the Black Lives Matter marches in Liverpool.

“I went to the Black Lives Matter marches in Liverpool. It was great to see such a diverse crowd there – people from many different backgrounds and nationalities,” Anichebe wrote in his column on the Everton website.

“I was really proud of Liverpool when I went. I didn’t think the turnout would be like that. It shows people are together.

“But what’s the end goal now? What are we pushing towards? In society, we need to figure out ways to make systematic changes, or we’ll lose momentum.

“We need equal opportunities for black people. In football, there are so many senior roles available that could be filled by black people.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do – go into those positions - to have a seat at the table. The events of the last couple of months have prompted me to sit up and look at it more seriously.

“I’m doing some courses now focused on expanding my skills that could help me get into those roles.

“I know James Vaughan and Joleon Lescott are also looking to take courses like that, too. It’s up to us to take action.”

The 32-year-old spent most of his career in England playing for Everton, West Brom and Sunderland, before he headed to China in 2017.

Anichebe spent seven years at Goodison Park and he disclosed his worst experience of racism came when he featured for the club during a Europa League match.

“One of the worst experiences of racism I have ever received was in an away Europa League game when I was at Everton. It was terrible,” he recalled.

“We were walking around the stadium and some of the opposition supporters were spitting all over me.

“The people who were walking with us put umbrellas up to shield the players.

“Some fans were throwing bananas, too. I just felt sorry for those people – to have so much hate eating you up inside.

“I scored in the match. But it’s not enough that a black player can score a goal to answer back to those people. What does that even mean?

“It’s more than sport. They need to be educated if real change is going to happen.”