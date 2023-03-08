'I feel at home' - Enzo Fernandez explains 'special' interaction with young pitch invader after Chelsea's Champions League comeback against Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez admitted to "feeling at home" after a young fan approached him following Tuesday's 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund.

WHAT HAPPENED? Graham Potter oversaw a crucial victory both for his tenure and the remainder of Chelsea's season, as goals from Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz secured progression to the Champions League quarter-finals. In a match where Blues supporters were in full voice from start to finish, a young pitch invader approached Fernandez after the game to ask for his shirt. The World Cup winner duly obliged, and explained the the interaction had made him feel even closer to the Stamford Bridge faithful.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It touched my heart when the boy ran out to come and see me," Fernandez explained after the match. "It was such a special moment because he wanted to see me and he gave me a quick hug. It made me feel even more connected with the fans. I love getting to know the fans and the trust that they have in me is incredible. I feel at home. I am really happy here and I am getting to know my teammates better. I am feeling more confident.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 22-year-old has started every game for his new club since joining from Benfica in a record-breaking deal in January, and has immediately looked at home in the Blues' midfield. Despite that, Tuesday's victory was only Fernandez's second since signing on deadline day. Chelsea will hope this is a sign of things to come, though, as the Argentine has looked more assured next to the experienced Mateo Kovacic and will soon be boosted by the imminent return of N'Golo Kante alongside him.

WHAT NEXT FOR FERNANDEZ? The Argentine will look to feature once again when Chelsea travel to Leicester in the league on Saturday, where they will aim to win three games on the bounce for the first time since early October.