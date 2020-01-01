Hodgson provides positive updates on Crystal Palace duo Schlupp and Kouyate

Ahead Saturday's M23 derby in Brighton, the Eagles boss issued some fitness updates on the African stars

Crystal Palace defender Jeffrey Schlupp is set to resume training with the rest of his teammates while Cheikhou Kouyate is passed fit for their game against Brighton and Hove Albion, manager Roy Hodgson has disclosed.

Schlupp has been out of action since December 7 when he suffered a groin injury in a Premier League match against Watford while Senegal's Kouyate twisted his ankle against Newcastle United last Saturday.

While providing his team update ahead of Saturday's visit to the Amex Stadium, Hodgson said the African stars have returned from the treatment table but only Kouyate is available for selection.

"It’s getting better gradually. Certainly Mamadou Sakho has returned to training this week, Jeffrey Schlupp is basically just about to return to training," the manager told the club website.

"[Milivojevic] could be, we’ll see today. Cheikhou Kouyate is okay - he trained all week. It was a slight twist of the ankle. He didn't train on Monday but a lot of players didn't do a full session. He’s been back since then."

Kouyate has scored a goal in 25 Premier League games so far this term while his Ghanaian teammate has made 14 league appearances, scoring two goals for 13th-placed Crystal Palace.