Hodgson can’t guarantee Brewster game time after loan links to Liverpool striker

Crystal Palace have been mooted as one possible destination for the highly-rated forward, but the Eagles boss says such a switch may not be right

Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster has seen a January loan move mooted, but former Reds boss Roy Hodgson says he could not guarantee the striker games at Crystal Palace despite talk of an approach being readied.

At 19 years of age, and facing fierce competition for places at Anfield, an exciting prospect is considered to be in need of more minutes in order to unlock his potential.

It has been suggested that Jurgen Klopp is open to the idea of sanctioning a switch elsewhere, with those on Merseyside aware that Brewster requires more outings than he is getting at present.

With another window approaching, potential suitors are forming an orderly queue.

Reports claim that Palace are among those considering a move, but Hodgson has sought to quash the speculation by revealing that he will not be forced into any agreement that offers no obvious benefit to those concerned.

The Eagles boss told reporters when quizzed on the Brewster talk: "He's a good player, there's no doubt about that.

"The only thing that would concern me there is that I don't know quite how many guaranteed games [he would get].

"If I was going to speak to Jurgen and he was going to talk to me about, 'I want Rhian Brewster to go out on loan and play some matches.' I'm not 100 per cent certain I could guarantee him that he would be the first name on the team sheet.

"So I'm not 100% certain that that will do anything other than be useful for us in terms of having another player who could come in from time to time and certainly help us out.

"But if I was Jurgen Klopp and Rhian Brewster, I think I'd want to be going somewhere where I was the first name on the team sheet, and I could guarantee that between January and May I'd be playing 20 matches."

While playing down talk of a swoop for Brewster, Hodgson admits that he is in the process of identifying winter transfer targets.

He added: "We are very aware of where there are gaps in our squad that we need to either fill or to make certain we get better cover.

"I can assure all of our fans that conversations are constantly taking place and that work is constantly going on, but we'll have to wait and see when January comes around what's there and what we can actually buy."

Palace are currently sat 13th in the Premier League table, five points clear of the relegation zone but without a win in their last five games.