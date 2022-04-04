Hoddle: £100m Lukaku needs to learn how to be Chelsea's supersub before taking back Havertz's spot

Former Chelsea manager Glenn Hoddle has called on Romelu Lukaku to focus on the present and become the best substitute that he can be.

The £100 million club-record signing from Internazionale has been linked with a return to his former club by the Italian media after being benched for the last four league games.

Having also been a substitute in the last two Champions League games against Lille, he is likely to be left out against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

What did he say?

Hoddle gave his view of the situation and called for the Belgium international to accept his reduced role: "I’ve never seen an amount of money score a goal to be honest!"

"Listen, if Chelsea are going to win the Champions League, FA Cup and get into the top four then Lukaku needs to get himself going.

"When you have a substitute like Lukaku, he can affect the game in a different dimension that could be needed on any given day. At the moment, he is coming on and not impacting the game.

"If he looks himself in the mirror, he could say 'right, I am not getting in the team because Kai Havertz is playing so well but every second I am on that pitch I am going to be a threat. I will have good movement and work for chances on goal.'

"Until he does that, then Thomas Tuchel won't pick him. He could give Chelsea another dimension from the bench. He could come on for 10 minutes from the bench and get the winner in the first or second leg. That's the way he can get back into the first team starting eleven.

"It's about banging the ball in the back of the net and showing the eagerness to do it on the training field. He can think about a move in the summer when he gets there but at the moment, it is about the present and he has to look himself in the mirror and get the most out of himself."

What about the other forwards?

Havertz had scored four goals in Chelsea's last three league games ahead of their recent defeat to Brentford, with Tuchel coming out to defend him despite not scoring at the weekend.

Christian Pulisic is also in good form for club and country, with Hakim Ziyech having won several matches himself in recent weeks.

It leaves Timo Werner as the forward on the fringes and Hoddle isn't sure whether it will ever work out for him in west London.

"He doesn't look confident in a Chelsea shirt and looks more at home in Germany," he added.

"He seems to affect the game more from the bench than when he starts. That's not bad to have someone like that up your sleeve from the bench who you can look upon to change the dimension of the game.

"You've got to say, it hasn't worked for him. Will Chelsea wait for another year? I don't know. Werner is a weird one as you could see him moving to a club slightly below Chelsea, they sell him and he goes on and scores a load of goals again. It makes you look stupid.

"There's a lot of players you see like that. I remember buying Helder Postiga for Tottenham who was Portugal's striker and he was scoring goals. It just didn't happen for him and he moved on and knocked England out of the Euros.

Article continues below

"It can happen like that. Something just doesn't click and he has found it tough. At the moment, he can only impact from the bench."

BT Sport is the exclusive home of UEFA Champions League football. Watch Chelsea v Real Madrid on Wednesday 6th April from 7pm live on BT Sport 2, online and on the BT Sport app. For more info, visit btsport.com

Further reading