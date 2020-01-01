History has no role to play in Posta Rangers vs KCB game - Omollo

The tactician states the Mailmen are prepared and ready to face the Bankers in this weekend's top tier game

Posta Rangers head coach Sammy Omollo states history will not count when they play KCB on Saturday in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match.

Rangers have not defeated the Bankers in the last nine meetings, losing five times and drawing the rest. They have conceded 19 goals in the process and scored just nine. In the first leg played at Kasarani Stadium, the Zedekiah Otieno-led charges claimed a 5-1 win.

"Saturday is a different day, and another game for us and the past has no part to play," Omollo told Goal on Friday.

More teams

"We are ready to give our best in search of maximum points. [KCB] have lost their last two matches, and that means they are not at their best mentally, so we will try and capitalize on the situation. It is all about taking our chances especially in the first 15 minutes or so."

Article continues below

The former Kenya defender has revealed the 5-1 loss suffered in the last meeting is a motivation to the players.

"We were not at our best when we last played them. The team is stronger and my players are keen to avenge that loss. It will be an entertaining match but a tough one as well," Omollo concluded.

The Mailmen are currently placed in the 10th position with 29 points.