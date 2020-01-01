‘Higuain will return to River Plate, not head for LA Galaxy’ – Schelotto doubts MLS move for Juventus striker

The coach currently calling the shots at a California-based outfit cannot see a fellow Argentine joining him in the States during the next window

Gonzalo Higuain will be returning to his roots at River Plate and not linking up with MLS side the LA Galaxy if a move away from Juventus is to be made, says Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

A switch to the United States has been mooted for an Argentine striker who has spent the last 13 years in Europe.

Real Madrid lured Higuain away from River in 2007 and he has gone on to star for the Blancos, Napoli and Juve.

At 32 years of age, though, and with competition for places fierce in Turin, it has been suggested that another transfer could be on the cards.

Higuain is approaching the final 12 months of his contract with the Bianconeri, meaning that they could look to cash in or let him head towards free agency.

Regardless of what happens from this point, Schelotto is not expecting a fellow countryman to join him in California.

The Galaxy boss told Gazzetta dello Sport: “Who wouldn’t want him? I would, but it’s difficult.

“He could still remain at Juventus, but if he leaves, I think he would choose with his heart. I think he will return to River Plate.”

While Higuain appears to be coming towards the end of his time at Juventus, Schelotto believes Rodrigo Bentancur is destined to enjoy a bright future in Italy.

He previously worked with the Uruguay international midfielder at Boca Juniors and remains a big fan of the hard-working 22-year-old.

Schelotto added: “Bentancur does not break down and this is a very important gift. In the end, this was his destiny: to play in a great European team. When I said goodbye I told him, ‘This is your moment’.

“I see him as a right winger and not as a playmaker, he is different from [Miralem] Pjanic.

“He has to improve certain aspects and score more goals. But as far as the psychological aspect is concerned, those who grew up in the Bombonera do not feel pressure.”