Will Heung-min Son still be wearing a face mask for Spurs? South Korean forward preparing for Premier League return

Heung-min Son is switching attention back to club matters after exiting the World Cup and will be retaining a face mask when returning to Tottenham.

Forward suffered fractured eye socket

Has bowed out of Qatar 2022

Ready for resumption of domestic duty

WHAT HAPPENED? The South Korean forward suffered a 4-1 defeat to Brazil when representing his country in the last-16 of Qatar 2022, with another major international appearance now coming to an end. Son is eager to get back onto domestic duty as quickly as possible with Spurs and has confirmed that he will continue to wear a protective covering over a fractured eye socket when gracing a Premier League stage.

WHAT THEY SAID: Son has told reporters: “The Premier League is on a break, so I think I should return as soon as possible and will need to play with my mask on. I was born to play football and I am a professional footballer so it’s only right to continue to play even with my mask on. Although I wish I could recover quickly and play without the mask. I will have to discuss those matters with my doctor. “

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Son has endured a testing 2022-23 campaign, with all three of his Premier League goals this season coming in one game against Leicester, while he has only found the target on five occasions through 19 appearances in all competitions.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR SON? The 30-year-old is, however, a proven performer at the very highest level and will be eager to hit the ground running when top-four hopefuls Spurs return to action when facing London rivals Brentford on December 26.