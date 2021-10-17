Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon has explained how his attention was caught by the medical emergency that led to his intervention to stop his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle on Sunday.

The Spurs left-back was the first player to signal to referee Andre Marriner to bring proceedings to a halt after an incident in the East Stand at St James' Park, which led to a temporary suspension.

Play eventually resumed in a match that saw Nuno Espirito Santo's visitors beat out Steve Bruce's Magpies 3-2, but speaking after the game, the Spaniard has now revealed how he came to be aware of the emergency.

What has been said?

"I saw the man lying down. I was very nervous. I went to the referee and said "look at this, we cannot play like this, we must stop the match"," Reguilon told Sky Sports News in his post-match comments.

"I look at the fans saying "stop, stop". I look over and I say "He's lying down, it's no good... please stop the game".

Teammate Harry Kane also weighed in on Eric Dier's subsequent actions to call for a defibrillator from the players' own medical staff, stating: "We obviously knew that they had (them) on the side of the bench.

"We didn't know if they had them in the crowd, so Eric went to see if they would run over and ask if they had one."

Article continues below

What happened?

Reguilon brought Marriner aside after spotting the medical emergency unfolding with five minutes left in the first half, and with Tottenham 2-1 up.

The rest of the players on the pitch joined in flagging over medical staff towards the affected area, before they were removed from the pitch and the game was suspended.

After the crowd member had been removed - and later said to be stabilised and en-route to hospital - both sides returned to complete the first half.