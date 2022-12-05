He's back! Neymar returns to Brazil starting XI for World Cup last-16 clash with South Korea after recovering from ankle injury

Neymar will start for Brazil in their last-16 tie against South Korea at the World Cup after overcoming an injury that put his tournament in doubt.

Neymar starts vs South Korea

Suffered ankle injury vs Serbia

Fears he would miss rest of World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Having picked up an ankle injury in Brazil's opening game at the World Cup in Qatar, the Paris Saint-Germain forward returns to action and is back in the starting XI against South Korea, with the Selecao eyeing a place in the quarter-finals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There were fears that the injury Neymar could bring his tournament to a premature end end. It would've been a devastating blow considering the 30-year-old is widely considered to be in his prime, and has battled injury and inconsistency in his previous two World Cup tournaments.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Brazil's talented squad has fallen victim to injury issues in the last week. After Neymar was sidelines on matchday one, both Alex Telles and Gabriel Jesus were ruled out of the tournament and forced to withdraw from the squad altogether after suffering injuries themselves.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? With their talisman back, Tite's side will be full of confidence heading into their clash with South Korea and still have all eyes on lifting the trophy for a sixth time.